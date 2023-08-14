Home / World News / Mark Zuckerberg says Musk isn’t serious about cage fight: 'It’s time to move on’

Bloomberg |
Aug 14, 2023 06:09 AM IST

Public rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg intensified after the initial success of Meta’s Threads social media platform in July.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., said it’s “time to move on” from speculation that there will be a cage fight match between him and Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk(AFP)
“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on,” Zuckerberg posted Sunday on Meta’s Threads. “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Read more: Elon Musk shares ‘new details’ about fight against Mark Zuckerberg, announces match will be held in Italy

Public rivalry between Musk, 52, and Zuckerberg, 39, intensified after the initial success of Meta’s Threads social media platform in July. Threads, which allows users to post short blurbs in a similar fashion to X, the Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, reached 100 million users within a week of its launch.

Musk, the world’s richest person, talked up possibilities of a fight between him and Zuckerberg for weeks. Musk then posted last week that he will receive an MRI of his neck and upper back, which may require surgery.

