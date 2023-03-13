Home / World News / Masked man accidentally tries to rob son at knifepoint in Scotland: Report

Masked man accidentally tries to rob son at knifepoint in Scotland: Report

world news
Published on Mar 13, 2023 04:45 PM IST

The 17-year-old son had used the cash machine near his home to withdraw 10 pounds ( ₹986).

The man has been sentenced to 26 months in prison.
The man has been sentenced to 26 months in prison.
ByKanishka Singharia

In a bizarre incident, a man in Scotland's Glasgow attempted to rob his own son at knifepoint. The masked man was unaware that the target was his own son. The 45-year-old had disguised himself with a snood and targeted the boy at an ATM in Cranhill in Glasgow in November last year, BBC reported.

The 17-year-old son had used the cash machine near his home to withdraw 10 pounds ( 986). Reportedly, when the boy put his card in his pocket and took the cash from the machine, he was pinned up against the wall by the neck.

The boy saw a large knife pressed against his face. The hooded man then demanded to hand over the money to him. However,  the teenager immediately identified his father from his voice and was left stunned. He asked his father, ''Are you serious? Do you know who this is?'' When the attacker said he didn't care, the boy pulled down his snood and asked, "What are you doing?"

To which his father said, “I’m sorry, I’m desperate.”

The son soon fled the scene and told his family members about the incident before alerting the police. The robber was subsequently arrested and later confessed to his crime. "I didn't know it was him at the cash machine. I have done it. I will do the time for it,'' he said while admitting a charge of attempting to rob the victim.

The man has been sentenced to 26 months in prison.

 

 

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom scotland robbery + 1 more
united kingdom scotland robbery
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out