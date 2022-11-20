Mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in US leaves 5 dead, 18 wounded

At least five people were killed and as many as 18 injured in yet another mass shooting incident in the United States, police said. The incident happened at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, located on the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains, on Saturday evening.

At a press briefing, Colorado Springs lieutenant Pamela Castro said that a suspect was taken into custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q.

Sharing more details about the incident, Castro said that they received the initial call about the incident just before midnight, Reuters reported.

The nightclub took to Twitter on Sunday and said that it is “devastated by the senseless attack” on their community. “Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the statement added.

Club Q, according to the Reuters report, describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub,” hosting theme nights like drag shows, DJs and karaoke in Google listing.

