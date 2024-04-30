Mass stabbings hit London, man with a sword arrested from Hainault

A critical incident unfolded near a Tube station in northeast London as reports emerged of a man wielding a sword and attacking members of the public and police officers. The man, who was reportedly armed with a sword, crashed a vehicle into a house on Thurlow Gardens before reportedly stabbing multiple people, according to police. The area in London where police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested.(AP)

The 36-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted members of the public and two police officers before eventually being apprehended. The incident is not being treated as terror-related, according to the police.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Metropolitan Police were notified of the incident shortly before 7am this morning.

Emergency services, including fire and rescue crews and numerous ambulances, rushed to the scene. The current condition of those injured remains unknown, and authorities have confirmed they are not seeking any additional suspects.

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said, according to AP. “I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

Adelekan added: “We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related."

In response to the incident, Hainault Tube station in Ilford has been closed by police.