IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Massive fire engulfs customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, dozens hurt
Smoke rises from fuel tankers at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in Herat Province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
Smoke rises from fuel tankers at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in Herat Province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
world news

Massive fire engulfs customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, dozens hurt

Scores of local residents battled to control the blaze in the border town of Islam Qala, which initial reports said had started after a gas tanker exploded. Officials said later that the cause was not immediately clear.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Kabul, Herat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:38 PM IST

A massive blaze engulfed a customs post in Afghanistan on Saturday after fuel trucks caught alight, injuring at least 60 people and prompting authorities across the nearby Iranian border to send fire engines and ambulances, officials said.

Scores of local residents battled to control the blaze in the border town of Islam Qala, which initial reports said had started after a gas tanker exploded. Officials said later that the cause was not immediately clear.

Waheed Qatali, governor of the western province of Herat, said Iranian authorities and NATO-led personnel in Afghanistan had been asked for urgent assistance to contain the fire, which damaged electricity infrastructure, leaving much of Herat's capital city without power.

Thick plumes of black smoke and flames rose high into the air around the scene, television pictures showed.

Rescue workers and Afghan security forces moved hundreds of fuel and gas tankers from the area, while the international Resolute Support Mission was contacted with a request to provide aerial firefighting assistance, Qatali said.

A Western official monitoring the situation told Reuters at least 60 people had been injured so far. Afghan officials gave a lower casualty toll, but said that number could rise.

Across the Iranian border, regional emergency official Mohsen Nejat told state television Iran had sent 21 ambulances and 20 fire trucks to the scene.

More than 300 vehicles carrying gas, diesel and gasoline exploded, Hossein Akhundzadeh, a regional Iranian trade official, told Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA.

"It's not known whether the drivers were able to escape or not. The blaze has not been contained yet and exact information is not available," he said.

Wahid Tawhidi, a spokesman for power distribution company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, said 100 megawatt (MW) of electricity imported from Iran to Herat province had been disconnected because two pylons had burned down.

He said 60% of Herat, one of Afghanistan's largest provinces, was without power.

Younus Qazizada, the head of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Industries, told Reuters the blaze had caused millions of dollars in damage.

"Preliminary investigations show that more than $50 million of damage has been caused by the fire so far," he said.

Seventeen injured people were taken to hospital and the number of casualties could rise, said Mohammed Raffia Shiraz a spokesman for Herat's health department.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran afghanistan

Related Stories

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with army's air force and air defense staff in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with army's air force and air defense staff in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP)
world news

Iran’s last atomic gambit could make crafting a bomb harder

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:03 PM IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported late Wednesday that Iran took another step to bring the country further out of compliance with its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.
READ FULL STORY
This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.(AP)
This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.(AP)
world news

5 Afghan police personnel killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar

ANI, Kunar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Earlier today, three civilians were wounded in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Nangarhar province's Jalalabad.
READ FULL STORY
India-Afghanistan virtual summit
news

PM Modi ‘concerned over violence’ in Afghanistan as India signs MoU to build dam

PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:58 PM IST
VIEW VIDEO
Close
Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks after the Senate reached a deal to ski witness testimony during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington.(AP)
Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks after the Senate reached a deal to ski witness testimony during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington.(AP)
world news

Closing arguments begins as Senate reaches deal to skip witnesses

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision means Trump is all but certain to be acquitted by the Senate of the charge of inciting an insurrection by his supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.(REUTERS)
The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO experts want 'more data' from China on possible early Covid cases

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • "There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame," he said, adding he hoped the requested data would be made available going forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke rises from fuel tankers at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in Herat Province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
Smoke rises from fuel tankers at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in Herat Province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
world news

Massive fire engulfs customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, dozens hurt

Reuters, Kabul, Herat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Scores of local residents battled to control the blaze in the border town of Islam Qala, which initial reports said had started after a gas tanker exploded. Officials said later that the cause was not immediately clear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the US Senate during the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 13. (Reuters)
A view of the US Senate during the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 13. (Reuters)
world news

Trump trial twist: Senate votes to call witnesses

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The chamber voted 55-45 — with five Republicans joining the 50 Democrats — to allow for witnesses to be called to testify.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House.(REUTERS)
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House.(REUTERS)
world news

US Senate votes to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:18 PM IST
In a surprise move, Senate voted to consider witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment case, potentially delaying the verdict.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House.(File Photo / REUTERS)
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

'Deep concerns' about WHO Covid-19 report from China: White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:53 PM IST
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it is imperative that the report be independent and free from "alteration by the Chinese government".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

Senate minority leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump: Report

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:28 PM IST
The Republican leader's views are closely watched and carry sway among GOP senators, and his decision on Trump is likely to influence others weighing their votes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No immediate abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plants in Fukushima.(File Photo / AFP )
No immediate abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plants in Fukushima.(File Photo / AFP )
world news

Japan hit by 7.1-magnitude earthquake off Fukushima, no tsunami threat

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks near cars covered with snow in a street in Moscow, Russia February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
A pedestrian walks near cars covered with snow in a street in Moscow, Russia February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

'Snow apocalypse' blankets frozen Moscow

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST
There have been multiple flight delays at the airports in Moscow, a city of more than 12 million people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side.(Reuters)
Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side.(Reuters)
world news

Iran state TV reports fuel tanker explodes near Afghanistan-Iran border

PTI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Several trucks were engulfed in flames after the explosion, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following the discovery of Covid-19 at the farm in Kartuzy county, Polish authorities said all mink there would be culled.(Reuters)
Following the discovery of Covid-19 at the farm in Kartuzy county, Polish authorities said all mink there would be culled.(Reuters)
world news

Poland: Government says Covid-19 strain found in mink can pass to humans

Reuters, Wasrsaw
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Covid-19 was found in mink in Kartuzy county late last month, in what agriculture officials said was the first such case in Poland, raising fears of costly culls in an industry that counts over 350 farms in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Which Republican senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Democrats say they are holding out hope they will win over enough Republicans to convict the former president for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvin Boolell, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.(Facebook/@drarvinboolell)
Arvin Boolell, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.(Facebook/@drarvinboolell)
world news

Thousands rally in Mauritius against corruption, call for general election

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Public “institutions cannot continue to rot,” Arvin Boolell, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said at the rally. “We walk for freedom.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar military commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing and senior military commanders.(File Photo / AFP)
Myanmar military commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing and senior military commanders.(File Photo / AFP)
world news

Don’t call it a coup, Myanmar military leaders warn media

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Earlier this week, the junta proposed a cyber security law that could see social media users fined or jailed for posts containing what it construes as “misinformation".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewing the honour guards of the Chinese People’s Liberation Navy in 2019. (Reuters file)
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewing the honour guards of the Chinese People’s Liberation Navy in 2019. (Reuters file)
world news

China, US, Russia navies hold drill in Arabian Sea off Pak coast

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Navies from 45 countries including the US, UK, China, Russia, Turkey and several Arab and African countries are participating in the week-long exercise called ‘Aman-21’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP