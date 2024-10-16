Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mayor among 5 killed in Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon: Reports

ByHT News Desk
Oct 16, 2024 02:40 PM IST

The strike marks the latest in a series of deadly escalations as tensions flare along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Five people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the municipal building in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon’s health ministry said on Wednesday. A Lebanese official said Israel carried out 11 air strikes on Nabatiyeh and surrounding areas, days after strikes destroyed the southern city's marketplace.

Smoke billows during Israeli airstrikes in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh on October 16, 2024.(AFP)
Smoke billows during Israeli airstrikes in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh on October 16, 2024.(AFP)

"The Israeli enemy raid... on two buildings, that of the Nabatiyeh municipality and the union of municipalities, killed five people in a preliminary toll," the ministry said in a statement.

The town's mayor was among those killed in the strike, reported Reuters quoting security sources.

Rescue operations were ongoing, with emergency teams searching for survivors trapped under the debris.

The strike marks the latest in a series of deadly escalations as tensions flare along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israeli air raids in southern Lebanon have intensified as the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza spills into neighbouring territories, raising fears of a broader regional war.

The United States has expressed concern over the Israeli offensive in Lebanon and adopted a harsher tone. On Tuesday, US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington had conveyed its concerns to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on the recent strikes.

"When it comes to the scope and nature of the bombing campaign that we saw in Beirut over the past few weeks, it's something that we made clear to the government of Israel we had concerns with and we were opposed to," Miller said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On