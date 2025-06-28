The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday extended the deadline for availing a 10% rebate on early property tax payments to July 31, giving taxpayers an extra month to file returns and still qualify for the incentive. MCD extends deadline on property tax rebate in Delhi

The decision, made during the MCD’s standing committee meeting, comes in the wake of complaints about technical glitches on the civic body’s tax portal.

Typically, the rebate is offered for lump-sum payments made in the first quarter of the financial year, with a cutoff date of June 30. However, the extension was approved after members highlighted persistent access issues, which prevented many residents from filing on time.

Under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, property tax is applicable to all properties—including those in regularised and unauthorised colonies, urban villages, and even vacant plots. The rebate clause states: “A payment of the tax due in lump-sum in one installment during the first quarter of that year (on or before 30 June) shall entitle to a rebate of 10% of the total tax amount due.”

Property tax remains a vital revenue source for the cash-strapped civic body. Last year, the MCD collected around ₹2,163 crore from approximately 1.3 million taxpayers—only a fraction of the actual properties in Delhi. For 2025-26, MCD has set an ambitious target of ₹4,000 crore, the same as last year.