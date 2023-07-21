McDonald's asked to pay 6.5 crore after US girl, 4, burned by ‘hot’ chicken nugget

A Florida jury has ruled McDonald's to pay $800,000 ( ₹6.5 crore) in damages to a family of a girl reportedly burned by its chicken nugget. The lawsuit was filed by the girl's parents who alleged that she suffered second-degree burn injuries after a nugget fell on her thighs in 2019.

McDonald's testified the restaurant follows food safety rules, which require nuggets to be hot enough to avoid salmonella poisoning.(REUTERS)

The jury in May had delivered a split verdict finding fault with McDonald's and the franchise owner for the burns then four-year-old Olivia Caraballo, reported NBC Miami.

On Wednesday, after a quick deliberation of two hours over how much money the family should receive for the child's pain and suffering, the jury settled on a $800,000 fine.

“I’m actually just happy they listened to Olivia’s voice and she, the jury was able to decide a fair judgement, I’m happy with that," said the girl's mother.

The family had been asking for $15 million, but their attorneys called the outcome "fair and just."

Meanwhile, McDonald's testified the restaurant follows food safety rules, which require nuggets to be hot enough to avoid salmonella poisoning, and what happens with the food once it leaves the drive-thru is beyond the company's control.

"This momentous decision brings meaningful closure to an arduous and protracted legal process," the attorneys said in a statement. "Having previously established the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald's USA LLC, as liable for their wrongful actions, this verdict reaffirms that they must now face the consequences and provide full justice. Despite years of denying any fault and, during this trial, attempting to undermine the extent of Olivia's suffering in the eyes of the community, their efforts have been superseded by the jury's determination."

Both McDonald's and Upchurch argued during the trial they were not at fault, but the jury found that they failed to put warnings on the food and that led to the child's injury.

