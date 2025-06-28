MCG cracks down on illegal stalls, vendors in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its ongoing anti-encroachment campaign to ensure that the city remains clean and free from illegal structures. The civic body’s Street Vending Management Team carried out the drive on Friday across Sector 38, Islampur Colony, Sector 47, and adjoining areas to remove unauthorised structures from public spaces. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram carried out the drive on Friday across Sector 38, Islampur Colony, Sector 47, and adjoining areas in Gurugram to remove unauthorised structures from public spaces. (HT PHOTO)

During the operation, MCG teams cleared roads, footpaths, and other public spaces of illegal street vendors, makeshift stalls, kiosks, sheds, and temporary encroachments. Officials seized the belongings of violators and issued strict warnings, stating that such offences will attract harsher legal action.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the drive is part of the corporation’s broader initiative to keep the city clean and ensure smooth traffic movement. “Illegal occupation of roads and public spaces not only hampers the city’s aesthetics but also creates inconvenience for commuters and the general public,” Dahiya said. He added that MCG teams are conducting daily operations in different areas to remove encroachments, with simultaneous awareness campaigns targeting local shopkeepers and vendors.

“Our teams are educating vendors on how to conduct business in a lawful manner without obstructing roads or public spaces. We also appeal to residents to cooperate in maintaining a clean, safe, and organised Gurugram,” Dahiya added. He assured that the campaign will continue without any leniency, and strict legal steps will be taken against those who violate rules.

The municipal corporation has repeatedly conveyed that encroachments on footpaths, roads, and public spaces will not be tolerated. These areas are meant for citizens’ convenience, pedestrian movement, and the overall beautification of the city. Footpaths belong to pedestrians, and encroachments not only obstruct traffic but also increase the risk of accidents, MCG officials said.