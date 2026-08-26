MEA says embassy in touch with Nepal for rescue of Indians hit by floods

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is closely coordinating with government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by flash floods in the Himalayan nation on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. (AFP)

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The embassy earlier in the day issued emergency phone numbers for those seeking assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the calamity. Follow for live updates on Nepal floods here.

"Embassy of India in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today's flash floods in Nepal," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Deep Dive How is the Indian Embassy in Nepal assisting Indian nationals affected by the floods? The Indian Embassy in Nepal is coordinating with the Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by the floods and has issued emergency phone numbers for assistance. Why are many Indian nationals missing after the floods in Nepal? At least 133 Indian nationals are reported missing due to the floods, which have caused significant destruction and separated them from families while they were in the region for various reasons, including tourism. What steps are being taken to locate missing tourists affected by the flooding in Nepal? Local tourism and law enforcement agencies are actively collaborating to confirm the locations and safety of missing tourists, while rescue operations are ongoing with the support of the Nepali Army.

Also Read | Nepal Army rescues young man stranded on rooftop amid deadly flash floods

At least 46 people have died and nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} So far, 46 bodies have been recovered from the flash flood hit areas, security officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, 46 bodies have been recovered from the flash flood hit areas, security officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Terrifying videos capture Nepal floods fury: Huge waves come crashing; buildings, people vanish in seconds

According to an earlier statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods.

These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from USA, Malaysia, UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands.

Also Read | US issues advisory for citizens in Nepal amid deadly flash floods: ‘Those who need urgent assistance…’

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The Embassy of India in Nepal in a separate post said, it has "remained engaged with the relevant authorities of Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal today. Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal. @MEAIndia".