'Meant what I said': Canada's Mark Carney stands by his Davos speech in call with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday said he stands by what he said at a global meeting in Davos and has clearly told US President Donald Trump that Canada wants to depend less on the United States for trade. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a clear message that the nation will pursue its own economic path. (File photo/REUTERS)

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa before a Cabinet meeting, Carney rejected claims by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that he had taken back his comments during a phone call with Trump. Carney said that was not true and that he made his position very clear to the US president, The Associated Press reported.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Carney spoke against powerful countries putting economic pressure on smaller nations. Although he did not name Trump, many people understood the comments as a criticism of US trade policies. The speech received a lot of attention and praise.

Carney said Canada was quick to notice changes in US trade policy and is now responding by trying to build stronger trade ties with other countries, as per the report. He said Canada plans to sign 12 new trade deals across four continents within six months.

Over the weekend, Trump warned that the US could place very high tariffs on Canadian goods if Canada made a trade deal with China. Carney responded by saying Canada is not trying to make a big trade deal with China. He explained that Canada’s agreement with China only reduces tariffs in a few specific areas.

Carney said Trump called him on Monday and the two leaders spoke for about 30 minutes. During the call, Carney said he explained Canada’s trade plans and its approach toward China. He added that Trump seemed impressed by Canada’s efforts to expand trade with other countries, the report stated.

Tensions between the two leaders have grown in recent weeks. Trump has spoken about wanting to take control of Greenland, which has worried Canada because it is close to Canadian territory in the Arctic. Trump has also previously joked about making Canada the 51st state of the US.

Canada currently sends more than 75 per cent of its exports to the United States. Carney wants to reduce this dependency and has set a goal of doubling Canada’s exports to other countries over the next 10 years. He is planning visits to countries like India and Australia to strengthen trade ties.

The main trade agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico will be reviewed this year. Carney has said Canada will take a strong and independent position during those talks.

US officials, however, have said Canada cannot easily move away from the US economy. Despite this, Carney says Canada must work with other countries so it is not forced to follow decisions made by bigger powers.

(With inputs from AP)