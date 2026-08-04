'Mediators compromised': US expert's big allegation against Pakistan, Qatar as Trump hints at talks with Iran

A US defence analyst and supporter of President Donald Trump has accused Pakistan and Qatar of being ‘compromised’ in their respective positions as mediators between Iran and the US to end the West Asia war.

The US defence expert said that the choice of negotiators has negatively impacted the US. (In picture: Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (L) with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir0 (AFP)

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Retired US General Jack Keane, in an interview with the Fox News, said that the choice of mediators had negatively influenced US diplomacy with Iran. His remarks come amid Trump's decision to halt plans for a massive strike on Iran to reopen diplomatic engagement for a deal with Tehran.

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General Keane is the Chairman of the Institute for the Study of War, a member of the prestigious Secretary of Defense Policy Board, having advised four US Defence Secretaries and a member of the 2018 and 2022 Congressional Commission on the National Defence Strategy.

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{{^usCountry}} "It is well known in the Middle East region by our intelligence services, by all the players, that the Pakistanis and the Qataris are compromised because they favour Iran at the expense of the United States. This is historical; this is not new. And yet they're the mediators. So their influence here, I think, has played a part in misleading the United States in terms of Iran's real intentions," Keane was quoted as saying. Keane criticises Saudi's role {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is well known in the Middle East region by our intelligence services, by all the players, that the Pakistanis and the Qataris are compromised because they favour Iran at the expense of the United States. This is historical; this is not new. And yet they're the mediators. So their influence here, I think, has played a part in misleading the United States in terms of Iran's real intentions," Keane was quoted as saying. Keane criticises Saudi's role {{/usCountry}}

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He went on to criticise Saudi Arabia's role and alleged that Riyadh had repeatedly discouraged Washington from taking stronger military action against Iran. Kean claimed that Saudi Arabia denied the United States access to its airbases and airspace and advised against military action, believing such an operation would fail.

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The US defence analyst also said that Saudi had urged the US leadership on multiple ocassions to pursue negotiations instead of military operations.

"The Saudis are not willing to sacrifice to rid the Middle East region of Iran's aggression. That's the absolute fact that we're seeing playing out here," Keane was quoted as saying.

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He said that Saudi Arabia has been reluctant to risk casualties or damage to its oil infrastructure, while it expected Washington and Israel to bear the burden of confronting Iran.

"They're willing for us to make that sacrifice, for sure. They're willing for Israel to make that sacrifice, for sure," he said.

Trump hints at talks

Kean's remarks come amid Trump's latest offer of talks is a “last chance” for Iran as he called off what he said was a major attack on the Islamic Republic.

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“I want to give them every last chance before decapitation,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “You’ll find out today or tomorrow. I mean, they’re going to go quickly, one way or the other. It’s not very complex.”

Meanwhile, Iran denied it was negotiating with the US, but said talks with Oman to get more ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz are making progress.