Medical journal calls for Donald Trump's removal over coronavirus

Medical journal calls for Donald Trump’s removal over coronavirus

The New England Journal of Medicine says President Donald Trump’s administration should be voted out of office.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2020 04:09 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
US President Donald Trump
The New England Journal of Medicine says President Donald Trump’s administration should be voted out of office. In a jab at Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign said it had set aside a ticket for dead rapper Tupac Shakur at the debate Wednesday.

And Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is resuming negative advertising now that Trump is out of the hospital.

There are 27 days until the election and 68 days until the Electoral College meets.

