Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘dismayed’ over ‘racist’ royals controversy: Report

A source close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has claimed that the Sussexes are “dismayed” by the race row sparked by Omid Scobie’s new bombshell book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. The controversy arose after two “racist” royals were named in the book’s Dutch edition. The book was released on Tuesday, November 28.

Harry, Duke of Sussex and patron of the Invictus Games (L), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, western Germany on September 16, 2023 (Photo by LEON KUEGELER / AFP)

A source close to the couple told The Sunday Mirror that Harry and Meghan “never intended” for the relatives to be named. They have described the situation as “incredibly unfortunate.” The source further said that the names were "not leaked to Omid by anyone in her camp”.

Omid claimed he was “hurt” and “frustrated” by what happened. “It's not for me to apologise because I still want to know what's happened,” he said. In the past, Omid said the situation was a “translation error” and claimed that an “investigation” is underway, according to GB News.

This week, the book was slashed in price by 50 percent following the controversy. The hardcover version is on sale for 50 percent off on Amazon, which is notably down from £22 to £11. It was previously reported that the two senior royals, who allegedly had “concerns" over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour, were identified in the book’s Dutch edition. This led to a temporary halt in sales. Later, the book was removed from the shelves across the Netherlands. It will be back on the shelves again on December 8.

The controversy escalated after Piers Morgan named the two royals on his Talk TV show. He even later posted it for his social media followers. After the names went viral on social media, royal sources told The Mirror that there was “utter dismay” at Buckingham Palace and that the royal family is “considering all options,” including legal action.

Back in March 2021, Meghan, who is biracial, told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that a member of the family had said something about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Archie was born in May 2019.