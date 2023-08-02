Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are together and one ‘against the world’, report junks split up claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are standing strong amid the turmoil around their lives, according to a report by Us Weekly. In recent times, financial troubles being faced by Harry-Meghan after the termination of multi-million dollar Spotify deal, has also given way to reports of strain in their marriage. Some reports have suggested that the ongoing legal cases being pursued by Harry and Meghan's struggles to revive her acting career and other factors involving the British Royal Family, are putting a heavy strain in their relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(AFP)

“It’s been a challenging time,” said one source in Us Weekly’s latest cover story.

“They’re a united front. As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” said a second source.

The first source also highlighted that Harry-Meghan do keep a track of the things said about them and the negativity also affects them.

“Harry and Meghan can’t keep track of the negative things people say about them. It’s relentless. They do their best to rise above it, but of course it gets to them — how could it not?,” noted the first source.

The second source revealed that amid the challenging times being faced by the couple, they are drawing strength from each other's company.

“So much of Harry and Meghan’s time together has felt like overcoming strife from all sides. They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength and always have,” said the second source.

“There’s not too much work right now for either of them, so that does cause some issues of feeling isolated,” shared the source, adding that Harry misses his friends in the U.K.

“Back home, his summers were full of travel and weddings and exploring. Harry’s made friends in California, but they’re not like his London crew.” These days, continued the source, Harry and Meghan “are together 24/7.”

On the issue of speculations about their divorce, the first source said: “Harry and Meghan believe that feeding into that false narrative only gives it more attention. Sure, their relationship has challenges, but they are 100 percent committed to making their marriage work.”

Harry and Meghan are currently staying in Montecito, California in the United States along with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet. The royal couple left the British Royal Family and shifted miles away to the US in 2020. Since shifting to the US, Harry-Meghan have made several bombshell revelations against the British Royal Family. In 2021, they gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey where they alleged that there were "concerns and conversations in the royal family about how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he's born." In January 2023, Prince Harry published his memoir titled "Spare" in which he made many shocking claims against his relatives. Harry also talked about differences with his brother Prince William in the book.

Meanwhile, their differences with the British Royal Family have continued. During the Coronation of his father King Charles III in May 2023, Harry attended the ceremony briefly and flew back to the US to attend his son's birthday. Meghan didn't grace the historic occasion as she stayed put in the US with her children.