‘Reminiscent of Nazi…’: Donald Trump's 2024 campaign sends statement after his indictment in 2020 election interference

Donald Trump's 2024 campaign has issued a statement after the former US President was indicted with four counts for his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. The campaign labelled the indictment as "disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting". Former US president Donald Trump(File)

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” said Trump’s 2024 campaign in a statement.

“This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election,” the statement said.

Trump's campaign also out rightly accused Joe Biden administration of election interference in lead up to the 2024 Presidential election, aimed at negatively affecting the former US President's increasing popularity. The campaign also questioned the timing of the indictment when Biden is embroiled in controversy over his son Hunter Biden's scandal.

“But why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?. The answer is, election interference!” questioned Trump's campaign.

Responding to the Trump campaign's statement, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in a statement posted on social media: “Comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat-out offensive. As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful.

Notably, Trump has been charged with four counts- conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. The former US President faces up to 55 years in prison if he is found guilty of all the charges.

However, Trump has not been charged with the crime of inciting a riot for his alleged provocation to the people in the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.