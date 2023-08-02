4 big points from the scathing indictment against Donald Trump: ‘He was warned'

The US justice department indicted former president Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges against the former US president focussed on schemes by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power to Joe Biden despite the election loss, the document showed. Justice department special counsel Jack Smith said that the Jan, 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was “fueled by lies” from Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Indictment: The indictment against former President Donald Trump charging him by the Justice Department is photographed.(AP)