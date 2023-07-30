Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't attend royal holiday despite King Charles' invite: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are likely to not attend the Balmoral event despite invitation from King Charles III. Several members of the royal family including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are expected to be present during the traditional family trip. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry(File)

According to a report, the ongoing rift between Harry-Meghan and the royal family, is the reason behind the Sussexes likely absence.

"It's been a very visibly challenging year when it comes to the Sussexes," a source said as quoted by mirror.co.uk

"You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them]. It's sad, but it is what is. This is a family as well as an institution," a family friend told Daily Mail.

Notably, Harry and Meghan's ties with the British Royal Family continues to be strained. In May, the coronation ceremony of King Charles was only attended by Prince Harry who hurried back to America without taking part in the family dinner. During the ceremony, cold vibes between Harry and other family members was quite evident as the Duke of Sussex was not seen interacting with King Charles or own brother, Prince William. Reportedly, Meghan didn't attend the ceremony citing Archie's birthday which was on the same day.

Meanwhile, the royal couple currently live in Montecito, California in the United States with their two children- son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Reports suggest that Meghan is trying to revive and relaunch her Hollywood career after the termination of million dollar podcast deal by Spotify. In order to be closer to Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, the couple are planning to shift to Malibu.