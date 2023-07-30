‘We will not’: Elon Musk assures ‘X’ won't move headquarter out of San Francisco despite offers

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday and informed fans that he has been receiving offers to move the headquarters of his rechristened company "X" from San Francisco to elsewhere. Musk assured that the HQ will remain in San Francisco and he hailed the city as beautiful. Elon Musk (REUTERS)

"Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not," posted Musk.

"You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," he added.

Ever since buying Twitter, Musk has been implementing several innovative changes.

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads which is being seen as a rival to Twitter. In a bid to tackle the changing landscape, Musk has rebranded Twitter into a super app "X", bidding adieu to the bird logo. The new logo "X" is white in colour with a black background.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk had announced on Twitter before the rebranding happened.

Musk is actively advertising the new avatar of Twitter. Currently, his profile picture on Twitter, is the logo "X".

Highlighting the expected transformation from Twitter to "X", CEO Linda Yaccarino had written on the social media platform: “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

“We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started,” she added.