Meghan Markle eyes ‘Oscars’ on acting return, in talks with famous directors and producers

Meghan Markle believes she can the prestigious Oscar Awards on her return to acting. According to a report by Life & Style magazine, Meghan is in talks with famous directors and exploring projects to mark her return to acting.

Meghan Markle(REUTERS)

Meghan is greatly inspired by the success of TV series "Suits" in which she played the character of Rachel Zane. "Suits" has been a tremendous hit on its rerun on Netflix.

“Suits is such a hit in reruns that Meghan’s being told there’s a demand from fans to see her act again,” a source told Life & Style Magazine.

“She’s excited. While she’d love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role. She thinks an Oscar would be in her future,” said the source.

The insider further highlighted that Meghan had been receiving acting offers but she has started gaining interest in the field, only recently.

“She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry,” an insider told the outlet.

“But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 percent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved,” said the insider.

The source also weighed in on the prospect of Harry's debut in acting or Meghan and Harry starring together in some project.

“She says he would be a good actor. But Harry believes he’d be ridiculed for it, so it’s unlikely he’d co-star in something with Meghan. You never know what the future holds though. He might do it one day,” said the source.

Notably, in April, Meghan signed with WME CEO Ari Emanuel and his team. WME is one of the topmost agencies in the world whose clients include top writers, filmmakers, actors, producers, stylists and fashion designers. The talent agency is currently working on expanding Meghan's business ventures across various platforms, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business development.

Meghan and Prince Harry have been living in California in the United States since they shunned their royal responsibilities and left the United Kingdom.