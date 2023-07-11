Meghan Markle is being considered for movie which has links to Princess Diana: Report

Meghan Markle might become part of a movie project in which her late mother-in-law Princess Diana was once set to star. As per reports, Princess Diana was considered to star opposite Kevin Costner in a sequel of the 1992 hit movie The Bodyguard. And now, Firstpost have reported that Meghan could take on the lead role in the same movie project that Princess Diana was considered for.

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit," an insider told New Idea magazine.

Notably in 2012, Kevin said, “The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2” with Diana as the new love interest.

ALSO READ| Jack White goes all guns blazing on Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson for ‘normalising’ Donald Trump

The latest report on Meghan comes in the aftermath of her and Prince Harry losing $29 million deal with "Spotify". Recently, Spotify didn't renew Meghan's podcast “Archetypes” for the second season. The deal was signed in 2020 but delivered just 13 hours of programming in two and half years. Reportedly, Spotify terminated the deal as the project failed to meet productivity benchmarks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Bill Simmons, who is head of Spotify’s international sports content, took a dig on Harry-Meghan on his own podcast,

“'The f**king grifters.’ That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them,” he said.

In the wake of termination of Spotify deal, Harry-Meghan are having a hard time because of their expenses. As per reports, the bill for the couple's private security detail amounts to about $2 million a year. Added to that is the cost being incurred by Harry over his legal tussles.

“They’re not broke. But they’re going to have to keep spending their money, instead of banking it,” said a source quoted by Page Six.