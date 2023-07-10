When Meghan Markle used her royal privileges to dictate terms on Wimbledon crowd

Meghan Markle used her royal protection officers to get do's and don'ts implemented on spectators at a Wimbledon match in 2019. Journalist Sally Jones in a 2019 column for The Daily Telegraph had talked about her experience while being among the spectators in a Wimbledon match which was attended by Meghan. Meghan Markle(AP)

Sally recalled it was a match between Serena Williams and Kaja Juvan, where spectators were directed not to take any pictures in the direction Meghan was sitting in the crowd. Sally shared that she herself personally experienced such orders when one of Meghan's protection officers warned her to not take pictures of the Duchess of Sussex. The Journalist remembered that she received such orders even though her camera was pointed towards the court at Serena and she wasn't even aware that Meghan was there.

Sally highlighted that she then reasoned with the protection officer who seemed embarrassed over what he was being told to do.

“I think this royal protection officer was quite embarrassed. He appeared a bit mystified as to why he was being asked to make such a request. I told him it was bonkers and that even if I had been trying to snap the duchess I’d have got a blurry picture of her right ear. Apart from anything else, there were hundreds of people clicking away,” wrote the journalist.

She labelled the entire drama as "control freakery" in her column. Sally also highlighted how Queen's extended family conduct themselves in similar situations.

"This puzzlingly random control freakery is in direct contravention of royal practice. Most of the Queen’s extended family appearing in public, whether in a public or private capacity, are generally neither surprised nor affronted to be surveyed or photographed by a predominantly sympathetic public, delighted at a chance encounter with even lesser royal lights," Sally had written in the column.

"As a journalist, I have covered scores of ‘royal rotas’ over the years, from the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana and Prince Edward’s first appearance as a Cambridge undergraduate on an archaeological dig at the Roman city of Wroxeter to his own wedding at Windsor Castle. I have often witnessed the sheer joy created among ordinary citizens by proximity to royalty," read Sally's column further.