Meghan Markle makes no attempt to ‘be anonymous’ in public as opposed to Prince Harry, says expert

An expert has noted that Meghan Markle’s strategies while in public differ from that of her husband Prince Harry. As opposed to Harry, Meghan does not try to "be anonymous,” the expert said. Meghan was recently spotted attending a farmers market with one of her pet beagles. Harry, however, was nowhere to be seen during the outing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan was seen checking out handmade items on offer. She also picked up flowers and sampled honey while at the market.

Body language expert Judi James has noted that the Duchess of Sussex appeared to be on an "idealised" shopping trip, making sure to "acknowledge the camera". "Meghan shops as though she's still taking part in a Netflix series. This is idealised A-list shopping complete with shoulder sack, designer shades and a bodyguard: sniffing orchids and tasting honey rather than pushing a trolley full of baked beans and fish fingers round the aisles of a Lidl," Judi told The Mirror.

‘The bag looks like a form of barrier’

Judi also said that while Meghan did try to conceal her identity using a large handbag, she failed. "The bag looks like a form of barrier or attempt to hide here but her famously beautiful face is only partly hidden by the shades and unlike Harry, she hasn't gone down the baseball cap route to try to be anonymous,” Judi said. "She also seems to acknowledge the camera with a smile, rather than ducking out of sight."

Meghan ran her own lifestyle blog, ‘The Tig,’ before tying the knot with Harry. She wrote on topics including travel, fashion and self-care. According to Judi, her recent outing could mean that she is trying to transition back to her life while running the blog.

"As a statement though this seems to speak of the Meghan brand, veering towards the Tig lifestyle route. She looks comfortable on this solo outing which might also be an attempt to show her relatable and accessible side rather than her regal one," Judi said.

Meghan and Harry were snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys just recently. A royal expert noted that even if Harry and Meghan are devastated due to the Emmys snub, “they will not show it." "Meghan and Harry will concentrate in this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations. The series is an intimate look at ‘hardships’ they faced in their honey-colored, rose-tinted world,” she said.

