Meghan Markle told 'to get a grip', slammed for 'complaining' in her podcast

As Meghan Markle reflected on her time working on a gameshow in 2006, she was slammed for the podcast which featured a chat with Paris Hilton about the labels of "bimbo" and "dumb blonde".

Meghan Markle had said in the podcast that she disliked feeling "forced to be all looks and little substance" during her stint on the show ‘Deal or No Deal’. Meghan Markle had also said that she had quit the show because she felt that she was being “reduced to a bimbo.”

“I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” Meghan Markle said.

“I was grateful for the job, but not about how it made me feel, which was not smart. By the way, I was surrounded by smart women … but that wasn’t the focus,” the Duchess of Sussex added.

American columnist Kat Timpf slammed Meghan Markle for her comments and told the royal to "get a grip" after "constantly complaining" about her life.

“All of her millions and millions of dollars and all the prestige that she has and yet all this person can do is constantly complain. I don't think I've ever heard her say something positive. It's always a sob story, it's very intense. She's never just a little sad,” Kat Timph said.

“Everything is the worst thing, the worst life. She has to get a grip,” the columnist added.

