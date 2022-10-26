Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'hurt' Queen Elizabeth II the most when…

Following the couple's stepping down from senior roles within the Royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only visited the UK three times. But a royal expert claimed that the couple were invited to the UK several times by the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen “wanted to keep the Sussexes connected to the Royal Family”, and enjoyed video calls with Harry, Meghan and their two children, royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of ‘The New Royals’ said.

But the Queen was “hurt” by the Sussexes at some points, the author added.

“It's important to stress that there were times when she [Queen Elizabeth] felt quite let down by Harry and Meghan and quite disappointed by them," Katie Nicholl said.

“She would always host this lovely weekend at the end of August, a big sleepover for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. And she would always make a point of inviting Harry and Megan but in the last couple of summers, they didn't go," she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not spent Christmas with the royal family since 2019 and this upset the Queen very much, the expert claimed.

“Things like that — not being together at Christmas, not being together at Balmoral over the summer when the Queen really wanted to bring the family together — I think that hurt her," Katie Nicholl said.

