Meghan Markle trying to be ‘likable’ because she is…‘unemployable’: Royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and since then have been involved in numerous projects and establishing their own personal brand away from the royal family. A royal expert said that all of Meghan Markle’s efforts towards creation of her own brand are having the opposite effect because some of the things she has said have caused hesitation in brands that wish to work with her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: ‘Fickle’ Meghan Markle always onto ‘vain things’: What royal commentator said

Meghan has become “unemployable”, royal expert Neil Sean said. As she is reinventing herself, her goal is to be likable but there are many problems looming, the expert added.

Read more: Watch: King Charles woken up by bagpipe 'alarm clock' just like Queen Elizabeth

“She kind of scatterguns these interviews around the world. She says one thing to Oprah, another thing to another journalist. You can’t seem to keep up. It does seem to be one problem after another,” Neil Sean said while talking of Meghan Markle.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'hurt' Queen Elizabeth II the most when…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meghan Markle has become ‘unmarketable’ and ‘unemployable’, the royal expert also claimed saying, “Now it looks like she has become unmarketable. But more importantly, she’s not very careful, and allegedly unemployable.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'don't want to come back' to UK because…

The worst thing according to the royal expert is the way in which Meghan Markle presents herself which has resulted in people being afraid of her and Prince Harry.

“I’ve been told by a very good source that people will be very scared to take her on because seemingly at some point she will turn around and bite you. And that’s the problem. You know, it doesn’t matter who you are, what you are. If they feel that you’re really documenting this experience for later use to portray yourself in a totally different light,” the expert asserted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON