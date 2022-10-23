Meghan Markle is like ‘a minefield’ as Prince Harry didn’t tell her…

Meghan Markle never figured out the difference between being a celebrity and being a royal as Prince Harry did not tell her what would be expected out of her, a royal expert commented.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I feel desperately sorry for Meghan, Harry clearly never really wanted to admit to her what was actually going to be involved with the royal family,” Duncan Larcombe told Fox.

Meghan Markle, who was an actress before marrying Prince Harry, is like a “minefield”, the expert said.

Read more: 8 developments that happened in the royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death

“But she had years to adjust to the attention, and I think Meghan basically didn't ever get straight in her mind the difference between being on the red carpet as a celebrity and the red carpet as a royal, and she just didn't understand the incredibly important distinction. I don't know that she was guided, and I don't think the royal family really knew what they've got when Meghan showed up,” Duncan Larcombe said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry talks on mental health with a sly dig at the royal family

The royal expert explained that Meghan Markle's difficulty to adjusting in the royal family had similarities to the late Princess Diana's struggles.

"I've seen it, and we saw it all the way back from Diana. We've seen it time and time again with people that marry into the royal family," he noted.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018 and stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020 which eventually led to the royal rift between the couple and the rest of the working royals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON