Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Meghan Markle is like ‘a minefield’ as Prince Harry didn’t tell her…

Meghan Markle is like ‘a minefield’ as Prince Harry didn’t tell her…

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 10:22 AM IST

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry: The royal expert explained that Meghan Markle's difficulty to adjusting in the royal family had similarities to the late Princess Diana's struggles.

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry: Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle never figured out the difference between being a celebrity and being a royal as Prince Harry did not tell her what would be expected out of her, a royal expert commented.

“I feel desperately sorry for Meghan, Harry clearly never really wanted to admit to her what was actually going to be involved with the royal family,” Duncan Larcombe told Fox.

Meghan Markle, who was an actress before marrying Prince Harry, is like a “minefield”, the expert said.

Read more: 8 developments that happened in the royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death

“But she had years to adjust to the attention, and I think Meghan basically didn't ever get straight in her mind the difference between being on the red carpet as a celebrity and the red carpet as a royal, and she just didn't understand the incredibly important distinction. I don't know that she was guided, and I don't think the royal family really knew what they've got when Meghan showed up,” Duncan Larcombe said.

Read more: Prince Harry talks on mental health with a sly dig at the royal family

The royal expert explained that Meghan Markle's difficulty to adjusting in the royal family had similarities to the late Princess Diana's struggles.

"I've seen it, and we saw it all the way back from Diana. We've seen it time and time again with people that marry into the royal family," he noted.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018 and stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020 which eventually led to the royal rift between the couple and the rest of the working royals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
meghan markle sussex meghan markle prince harry meghan markle royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP