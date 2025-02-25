Meghan Markle re-creates Princess Diana’s iconic jumper look in new Instagram video

Meghan Markle has again dropped a subtle nod to Princess Diana by donning a matching Northwestern University jumper to one worn by her late mother-in-law in 1996. Meghan Markle honors Princess Diana by wearing a matching Northwestern University sweater in a recent Instagram video, showcasing family moments in her Montecito garden.(Meghan/Instagram)

The Suits star shared a sepia-toned video of herself in the garden of her Montecito home, wearing a purple Northwestern University sweater identical to one frequently worn by the late Princess of Wales in 1996.

Meghan smiles while wearing sunglasses, with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children appearing in the background. “A small break from work to soak in the weekend sunshine,” she captioned.

“Mummy, I can do it if you want me to,” either Archie or Lilibet can be heard saying while watering the plants with a hose. Meghan also picks citrus from a tree and uses it to make a sparkling cocktail while Harry laughs in the background.

Princess Diana's iconic Northwestern University jumper

Princess Diana was first presented with the sweater when she visited Northwestern’s Evanston campus in 1995 to help garner support for fundraising efforts at the university’s Robert H. Lurie Cancer Center. Since then, copies of the ‘Princess Diana Sweatshirt’ have flooded sites like Etsy and eBay.

Meghan attended Northwestern University, where she majored in theatre and international studies, graduating in 2003. Following her studies, she returned to Los Angeles to pursue acting, eventually landing roles in films and television before achieving fame as Rachel Zane on Suits. She later left acting after meeting Prince Harry in Toronto and beginning a relationship with him.

This latest Instagram video from Meghan comes just ahead of the March 4 global release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The Netflix cookery launch also coincides with her relaunch of American Riviera Orchard, though the brand is already facing legal challenges.

Mark Kolski, owner of New York-based vintage clothing brand As Ever NYC, has told The Sun, “I have been made aware of it since early [Monday] morning. I was not aware before. We don't have any affiliation with Meghan Markle,” escalating the plagiarism row further.

While Meghan claimed to have secured the name As Ever in 2022, records indicate she only applied for the trademark in September 2024. Kolski’s business, registered in 2017, has been using the name for years and is the top search result on Google for "As Ever."

The U.S. Trademark Office has, for now, barred Meghan from selling any clothing lineups and also requested further clarification.