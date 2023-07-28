Meghan Markle silent as organisation that ‘protected’ her goes on strike over pay and artificial intelligence

An organisation that Meghan Markle said "protected" her has gone on strike, but the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly remained silent. Meghan was once a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The union has now reportedly gone on a strike over pay and the use of artificial intelligence in the industry.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands on April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

Meghan said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that the union membership was something she missed after joining the Royal Family. She said she told the Palace’s HR department, "I just really need help. Because in my old job there was a union, and they would protect me." SAG-AFTRA said on social media at the time, We are still here for you, Meghan. Everyone deserves the protection of a union." Meghan has not issued any statement on the current state of the union.

Reports suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under financial pressure

Recent reports have been suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently under tremendous financial pressure and are finding it hard to fund their lifestyle. Meghan’s Spotify podcast was recently snubbed, but their Netflix deal reportedly remains intact.

It is believed Harry recently reached out to Prince William to discuss the possibility of returning to the UK. According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, making this U-turn would be a "humiliation" for the couple.Back in 2020, the pair stepped down as working members of the family. They now live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

Meanwhile, the pair are reportedly seeking answers after suffering a "huge kick in the teeth,” a source has said. They were recently snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys. Their show was released on Netflix in December 2022.

A source has now claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are disappointed by the snub. "The fact that they didn't get an Emmy nod is a huge kick in the teeth,” the insider said. It is also believed that the pair think there is a campaign against them.

