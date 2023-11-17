Meghan Markle teases ‘exciting’ Hollywood comeback as she makes red carpet return in LA

Meghan Markle returned to the red carpet at Variety’s The Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 16. The Duchess of Sussex flaunted an elegant look as she posed alongside major Hollywood executives and other stars. She even revealed her plans to make a comeback hinting at “exciting” new projects. The Suits alum also expressed that she was “thrilled” to finally return to her on-screen roots citing her desire to create “things that make people feel.” The event's honorees included prominent women in the industry like Carey Mulligan, Fantasia Barrino, Lily Gladstone and Billie Eilish.

Meghan Markle arrives for Variety's Power of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, on November 16, 2023. The 2023 honorees include US singer Fantasia Barrino, US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, English actress Carey Mulligan, US actress Lily Gladstone, British actress Emily Blunt, and Margot Robbie�s LuckyChap. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)(AFP)

The duchess' remarks also suggest that Prince Harry might also hoping to make his Hollywood debut. “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating,” she said, adding, “My husband is loving it too which is really fun.” During the star-studded event, the former actress posed alongside famous figures like American producer Janet Yang and Pearlena Igbokwe, the chairman of Universal Studio Group.

According to the Daily Mail, “Producing a film would bring home (for Meghan) nearly $2.5 million as well as royalties on top if it was a box office hit.” The outlet added, “Not only is a part in a movie or returning series lucrative, it could establish Meghan as a serious player in Hollywood where she may act and produce too. She's always said she loved acting and playing a character may be the perfect way for her to shut her detractors down and shine in a starring role.” It further claimed that Meghan's “power move will play to her strengths.”

For the event, which was also attended by Oprah Winfrey, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, and Leonardo DiCaprio, the duchess chose to wear a $1,400 caramel off-the-shoulder gown by Proenza Schouler as per Independent. She paired it with $895 Aquazzura heels and kept her makeup neutral. Her hair was slicked back into an elegant bun.