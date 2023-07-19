‘Whatever they did, they did together’: Meghan Markle would be ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, says royal biographer

Meghan Markle would be “nothing” without Prince Harry, royal biographer and commentator Angela Levin has said. Her remarks come as reports claim the pair is on a “trial separation.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Without him, she’s nothing. I don’t think they will split yet, but I think she wants to prove that she’s really strong on her own,” Angela told Sky News Australia. Angela added that there is “no contact” between the Sussexes. “Whatever they did, they did together, and they were so happy that way. but now there’s been no contact. There’s no touching. There’s no helping,” she said.

Meghan Markle ‘regrets’ not taking active role in Prince Harry’s memoir

Meanwhile, an insider has claimed that Meghan Markle is left with regrets over Prince Harry's autobiography. Harry released the bombshell book in January 2023, and even participated in various TV interviews to promote it. During its opening week, the book was reportedly a best-seller in the UK.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The memoir, however, comprises several allegations against senior members of the Royal Family. Prince Harry attacked Camilla, Princess Kate, as well as his brother Prince William in the book, ‘Spare’. Meghan now regrets not taking a more active role in the memoir, as per a source. Harry and Meghan were called "professional whiners" after the release.

"Meghan can now see that, whether it's fair or not, they are being viewed as these professional whiners and it's not as simple as her distancing herself, because she has to be seen as fully supportive of Harry,” the source told Heat.

"She's now regretting that she wasn't more hands-on or involved when he was putting his book together. This theory that she micromanaged what he wrote or had any say in the manuscript is totally wrong – it was Harry's book and she let him get on with it. The same went for his interviews and promo tours – that was evidenced by the fact she let him do those by himself and made a point not to interfere,” the source added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}