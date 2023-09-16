Meghan Markle's cheers with a beer at Invictus games during Prince Harry's spirited birthday bash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a boozy birthday bash for the prince’s 39th birthday on Friday at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the sitting volleyball finals at the 2023 Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for injured soldiers, in Duesseldorf, Germany September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw(REUTERS)

The couple, who left their royal duties in 2020, enjoyed some German beer as they watched a volleyball final match at the Paralympic-style games, which Harry founded.

Photos obtained by the Hindustan Times show the pair sharing a clear pint and cheering during the game.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend an event at the 2023 Invictus Games, in Duesseldorf, Germany September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw (REUTERS)

The former actress, who turned 42 on Aug. 4, covered her face as her husband celebrated enthusiastically. The birthday boy looked happy and “bashful,” according to body language expert Judi James, who spoke to the Mirror.

The night before, the former royal duo also visited a local brewery called Schumacher with some friends, where Harry reportedly drank six beers while Markle had one.

They also indulged in some traditional German dishes, such as wiener schnitzel, pork knuckle, sausage, roast, and mashed potatoes.

“They were very happy,” head waiter Frank Wacker, who served them, told DailyMail.com.

“He is a lovely man, and they were so nice.”

Restaurant owner Thea Ungermann said she had “goosebumps” when she saw the royals in her establishment.

Harry also left a generous tip for the staff and received a white chocolate cake for dessert.

Harry may have received a lot of birthday love in Europe, but he doesn’t seem to get the same from his family in the United Kingdom.

The royal family usually posts a tribute for a family member’s birthday on social media, but The Firm probably won’t do that this year. Markle didn’t get a birthday shoutout from the family either.

The couple has been living in Montecito, California, since they stepped back as senior members of the family. They have been enjoying their new life there, including eating In-N-Out Burger.

