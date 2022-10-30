Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Celebrity chef ‘Iran’s Jamie Oliver’ beaten to death amid hijab protests: Report

Published on Oct 30, 2022 04:39 PM IST

Mehrshad Shahidi: Mehrshad Shahidi was killed on Wednesday after receiving blows to his skull.

Mehrshad Shahidi: Celebrity chef Mehrshad Shahidi is seen. (Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Celebirity chef Mehrshad Shahidi also called Iran's Jamie Oliver was beaten to death by security forces amid anti-hijab protests in the country. Thousands marched on Saturday during the funeral for Mehrshad Shahidi. He was killed a day before his 20th birthday, The Telegraph reported.

Mehrshad Shahidi was killed on Wednesday after receiving blows to his skull while in the custody of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Arak city.

“Our son lost his life as a result of receiving baton blows to his head after his arrest, but we have been under pressure by the regime to say that he has died of a heart attack”, a relative of Mehrshad told Iran International TV.

His family also said that officials had pushed them to say to the public that Mehrshad Shahidi died of a heart attack.

Mehrshad Shahidi had 25,000 followers on Instagram and was known for videos of him cooking which were shared widely on social media.

Over 250 people have been killed by security forces during the demonstrations which began following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old, who died while in custody of Iran's controversial morality police after being arrested for not wearing a hijab properly.

