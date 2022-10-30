Home / World News / Iran women journalists who broke news of Mahsa Amini's death branded CIA agents

Iran women journalists who broke news of Mahsa Amini's death branded CIA agents

world news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:12 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Both journalists are currently lodged in Iran’s Evin prison.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Two journalists who first broke the news of the death of 21-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran have been branded as CIA agents. Mahsa Amini's death was first reported by Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi. She died under Iran morality police’s custody as she was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly.

Iran’s ministry of intelligence and the intelligence organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards on Saturday said that both journalists are currently lodged in Iran’s Evin prison.

Read more: Explained: Iran's morality police, hijab and violent protests over woman's death

Blaming the CIA, Mossad and other western intelligence agencies of engineering the nationwide protests in Iran following Mahsa Amini's death, the agencies accused the women journalists of being “primary sources of news for foreign media”.

Niloofar Hamedi, the statement said, pretended to be a journalist and coerced Mahsa Amini’s family to release information about their daughter’s death.

The first photos of Mahsa Amini were released by Niloofar Hamedi triggering protests in Tehran which then spread to other countries with at least 234 protesters, including 29 children, killed by security forces in crackdowns.

Read more: Watch| With love, from Coldplay: Band sings to support Iran anti-hijab protests

The two intelligence bodies also accused US of allocating billions of dollars to find elements in Iran and connect them to “Western networks under the cover of human rights activities and promotion of democracy.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
iran
iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out