IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Merkel seeks longer, tighter lockdown in German pandemic setback
German chancellor Angela Merkel(AP)
German chancellor Angela Merkel(AP)
world news

Merkel seeks longer, tighter lockdown in German pandemic setback

Merkel and regional leaders will discuss the proposals on Monday as infections reach levels that would trigger more stringent measures on Europe’s biggest economy.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:44 PM IST

Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed extending and tightening Germany’s lockdown after Covid-19 contagion rates nearly doubled in a month, highlighting Europe’s struggles to contain the pandemic.

The plan would prolong current curbs through April 18 and calls for new measures in hard-hit areas, according to a chancellery draft seen by Bloomberg. Merkel and regional leaders will discuss the proposals on Monday as infections reach levels that would trigger more stringent measures on Europe’s biggest economy.

Just weeks after the chancellor laid out a plan to gradually reopen shops and restaurants, the move would be a blow to pandemic-weary Germans, who opinion polls suggest have become increasingly disgruntled with the government’s handling of the crisis.

Amid sputtering vaccination programs across Europe, lockdowns have been reimposed in Italy and France in the past week. In Austria, the government will meet on Monday with health officials and opposition parties as rising infection rates force it to reconsider plans to ease curbs on parts of the economy.

Europe’s sluggish pace of immunizations has sparked a spat with the U.K. over possibly blocking vaccine exports. The effort was further complicated last week after Germany and other countries temporarily suspended using AstraZeneca Plc’s shot over blood-clotting concerns.

The European Union has administered doses covering 6.4% of the population, less than a third of what the UK has managed, according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker.

With Easter holidays starting at the end of March, Merkel’s chancellery is proposing mandatory quarantines and Covid tests for travelers returning to Germany, while allowing family visits within the country. A number of proposals haven’t yet been agreed on, indicating tense discussions will be needed to reach a deal.

For hard-hit areas in Germany, other possible curbs include nightly curfews until 5 a.m. and closures of schools and child care if teachers and pupils can’t get tested twice a week.

Cases in Germany are rising again after authorities began to relax restrictions in late February and set out a plan to gradually unwind the remaining curbs -- including the partial closing of non-essential stores and the shutdown of hotels, restaurants and gyms, as well as cultural venues.

That plan was dependent on the infection trend, but after the recent jump in cases, officials want to stop further easing measures and roll back some of the previous opening steps.

Revelations that members of Merkel’s conservative bloc profited from the pandemic threatens to hamper implementation of the virus strategy. Questions have also been raised in the media about Health Minister Jens Spahn’s links to face-mask deals, dealing another to blow public trust.

The Robert Koch Institute health agency reported on Monday that the national seven-day rate of infections per 100,000 people rose to 107.3. After dropping to 56.8 on Feb. 19, the figure exceeded the so-called “emergency brake” level of 100 for the second straight day. The provision allows authorities to tighten lockdown measures, and the threshold has been crossed in ten out of 16 states.

The resurgent pandemic has prompted some health experts to warn that intensive care units risk being overwhelmed within a few weeks if the exponential growth in cases continues. On Monday, the number of Covid-19 patients in German ICUs rose to 3,117, the highest in more than a month.

“We expect a drastic increase in the number of patients in the next few weeks,” said Gernot Marx, president of the German organization for intensive and emergency care.

Regional leaders and members of Merkel’s cabinet disagree on what to allow for the upcoming Easter holidays. The premiers of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony want to allow citizens to go on holiday within their own states, while Finance Minister Olaf Scholz warned against a “big wave of travel” that will jeopardize the summer holidays.

“Many people are really corona weary, and we have to take that into account in our decisions,” Stephan Weil, premier of Lower Saxony, said in an interview with ZDF television on Monday. Public acceptance of the restrictions is “a very serious problem because we’re dealing with a really powerful wave while people are feeling demoralized.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
angela merkel
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Nine Congress activists, including the husband and son of the party candidate, have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. While the husband has been arrested, a search is on for the son. (Representative image)
Nine Congress activists, including the husband and son of the party candidate, have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. While the husband has been arrested, a search is on for the son. (Representative image)
world news

Gunmen kill at least 40 civilians in west Niger

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:24 PM IST
According to the source, who requested anonymity, the perpetrators, coming in large numbers on motorcycles, attacked Intazayenne, Bakorate and other locations, burnt down houses and opened fire on the local population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The violence, which also saw several police vehicles damaged, was branded as “unacceptable” by Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel.(REUTERS)
The violence, which also saw several police vehicles damaged, was branded as “unacceptable” by Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel.(REUTERS)
world news

Clashes in English city of Bristol leave 20 police injured

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Seven people were arrested during the protest, which started Sunday afternoon and ran through to the early hours of Monday morning. Police said the number of arrests would likely increase in coming days as officers study closed circuit television footage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After recovering in Germany and returning to Russia, Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed last month for around two and a half years over parole violations he called trumped up.(Reuters File Photo )
After recovering in Germany and returning to Russia, Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed last month for around two and a half years over parole violations he called trumped up.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Court uphold decision not to investigate Navalny's poisoning: Lawyer

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Navalny, 44, fell ill on a flight in Siberia in August and was airlifted to Germany, where doctors concluded he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. The Kremlin has denied any role in his illness and said it has seen no proof he was poisoned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German chancellor Angela Merkel(AP)
German chancellor Angela Merkel(AP)
world news

Merkel seeks longer, tighter lockdown in German pandemic setback

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Merkel and regional leaders will discuss the proposals on Monday as infections reach levels that would trigger more stringent measures on Europe’s biggest economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, on March 10, 2021.(Reuters File Photo)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, on March 10, 2021.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Boris Johnson to call on EU, make a case for not banning Covid-19 vaccine export

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The European Commission president says the EU can "forbid" vaccines made on the continent from being sent to the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the eight Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, with black hood, is escorted by police officers after arriving at a police station in Hong Kong.(AP)
One of the eight Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, with black hood, is escorted by police officers after arriving at a police station in Hong Kong.(AP)
world news

8 Hong Kong democracy activists set to return from China after jail terms

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • They were among 12 activists whose boat was intercepted at sea by mainland authorities in August 2020 allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain.(Reuters)
The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain.(Reuters)
world news

Google payments chief Caesar Sengupta quits after 15 years at company

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:41 PM IST
"My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven't decided what I will start next," said Sengupta, who is based in Singapore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari.(AP)
File photo of Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari.(AP)
world news

Nepal President leaves for 2-day state visit to Bangladesh

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:34 PM IST
  • Bhandari departed for Dhaka in a Nepal Airlines flight from Tribhuvan International Airport, reported The Himalayan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of a Covid-19&nbsp;vaccine&nbsp;CanSino are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Reuters)
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine CanSino are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan to start importing CanSino Covid-19 vaccine for commercial sale

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:34 PM IST
  • "We expect the first 10,000 doses to come on March 25, and 100,000 next month and 200,000 the month after," Hassan Abbas, an official of AJ Pharma, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(Reuters)
A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(Reuters)
world news

Malaysia sets up compensation fund for Covid-19 vaccinations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • The Southeast Asian country has inoculated nearly 430,000 frontline workers, with the majority having received the first of two jabs of the vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(Reuters file photo)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(Reuters file photo)
world news

New Zealand searches for fix as housing prices soar

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • The country's success in combating the coronavirus has made it a safe haven for returning Kiwis and investors, who have parked their funds in real estate, pushing house prices up 23% in just 12 months, far ahead of wage growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents commute on a boat in a flooded residential area near Windsor on March 22, 2021, as torrential downpours lashed Australia's east forcing thousands to flee the worst flooding in decades.(AFP)
Residents commute on a boat in a flooded residential area near Windsor on March 22, 2021, as torrential downpours lashed Australia's east forcing thousands to flee the worst flooding in decades.(AFP)
world news

Flooding stops Australian coal rail deliveries to Newcastle port

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • "High rainfall, potential for more severe flooding beyond the current impacts to the network, strong winds, fallen trees and debris, power failures and fallen power lines and power poles are all concerns which led to operations being halted," said a spokesman at ARTC, which runs the rail lines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial of of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
A vial of of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
world news

AstraZeneca vaccine found 79% effective in US trials: Key points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) identified no safety concerns with regards to events of blood clotting/ thrombosis in the trial among 21,583 participants who received at least one dose of vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The message meant that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp at Balakot in hinterland Pakistan had been taken down by Indian fighter jets in a daring pre-dawn operation across the border.(Bloomberg Photo)
The message meant that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp at Balakot in hinterland Pakistan had been taken down by Indian fighter jets in a daring pre-dawn operation across the border.(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Taiwan loses two fighter jets in apparent collision

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:22 PM IST
While Taiwan's air force is well trained and well equipped, mostly with US-made equipment, it is dwarfed by China's. Beijing views the democratic island as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Chinese control.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan.(AP)
Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan.(AP)
world news

Taiwan kicks off Covid-19 vaccination drive with AstraZeneca shot

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Taiwan has on hand 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which it is distributing to healthcare workers across 57 hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP