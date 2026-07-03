New Zealand to tighten immigration rules for Indians: Report

New Zealand is preparing to tighten immigration rules for Indian nationals, a move Foreign Minister Winston Peters says could harm relations between the two nations, the Post reported Thursday, citing a person it didn’t identify. New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters says the move could harm relations between the two nations. (REUTERS)

Work to implement the changes to New Zealand immigration settings is already underway, the Post reported. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said in a statement that a draft of the proposed changes had been circulated to ministers, but no final decisions have been made.

The issue is sensitive because a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with India is awaiting approval in New Zealand’s parliament.

At the same time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the country this month.

Peters, the leader of government coalition partner New Zealand First, opposes the FTA on the grounds that it is not beneficial for the country. The governing National Party has, however, secured support from the opposition Labour Party to ensure the legislation passes through parliament.

Last week, Peters spoke against the FTA bill in parliament and revealed the government’s plans to tighten immigration rules for Indian nationals.

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“We’ve recently received the evidence in the form of a briefing from officials and the consequent decisions made by the Minister of Immigration that immigration policy settings are being made more restrictive in a way which targets India and India alone,” he said.

He said officials warned the more restrictive settings could affect bilateral and trade relations with India and, potentially damage New Zealand’s reputation as a place to do business. They may also be open to legal challenge and could lead to retaliatory action, he added.

“This is our concern as Foreign Minister, because they are potentially damaging to our reputation as a country that is transparent in dealings and one whose word can be relied upon,” Peters told parliament. The government “must explain why these restrictions will apply to India and India alone and not to all New Zealand FTA partners,” he said.