e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Merkel warns Germans, says nation faces watershed moment in fight against Covid-19

Merkel warns Germans, says nation faces watershed moment in fight against Covid-19

Europe’s largest economy recorded more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as major cities including the capital Berlin experience a jump in infections fueled by social gatherings and returning travelers.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2020 20:12 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a media statement after a video conference with mayors of German cities on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a media statement after a video conference with mayors of German cities on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
         

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces a crucial moment that can determine whether it regains or loses control of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now are the days and weeks that will determine how Germany heads into the winter,” Merkel said Friday after talks with mayors of the country’s 11 biggest cities, adding that they agreed to thresholds that would trigger tighter restrictions.

The chancellor will speak with city officials again in two weeks to determine how effective the measures have been.

Europe’s largest economy recorded more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as major cities including the capital Berlin experience a jump in infections fueled by social gatherings and returning travelers.

The country has brought in military personnel to help overburdened health officials with contact tracing.

Merkel has repeatedly urged citizens to respect hygiene and distancing rules, while ruling out a comprehensive lockdown like the one that hammered the economy in the second quarter.

tags
top news
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
RR vs DC live: Stoinis attacks after Delhi Capitals’ top-order fails
RR vs DC live: Stoinis attacks after Delhi Capitals’ top-order fails
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Book Kangana Ranaut: Karnataka court directs police over her ‘anti-farmer’ tweet
Book Kangana Ranaut: Karnataka court directs police over her ‘anti-farmer’ tweet
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In