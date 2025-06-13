Meta finalises $15 billion deal for Scale AI stake: Report
Jun 13, 2025 11:08 AM IST
Meta Platforms has locked the deal on Thursday, according to Axios.
Meta Platforms has finalized a deal to pay around $15 billion for a 49% stake in Scale AI, Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
