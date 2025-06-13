Search Search
Meta finalises $15 billion deal for Scale AI stake: Report

Reuters |
Jun 13, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Meta Platforms has locked the deal on Thursday, according to Axios.

Meta Platforms has finalized a deal to pay around $15 billion for a 49% stake in Scale AI, Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Meta has locked the deal with Scale AI, according to an Axios report.(AP)
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

News / World News / Meta finalises $15 billion deal for Scale AI stake: Report
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
