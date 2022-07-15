Meta releases first human rights report
New Delhi: Facebook-owner Meta released its first human rights report on Thursday, including the summary findings of an impact assessment it commissioned a law firm to conduct in India, which found the company’s products possibly being used for hate speech and violation of people’s privacy and their security.
The report, a larger Human Rights Impact Assessment (HRIA), follows years of accusations that the company turned a blind eye to online abuses that fuelled real-world violence. Human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have demanded the release of the India assessment in full, accusing Meta of stalling.
The Human Rights Impact Assessment in the context of India, carried out by law firm Foley Hoag, found the company’s products to be “connected to salient human rights risks caused by third parties”.
In other words, Facebook services were likely used for human rights abuses such as, the report added, “advocacy of hatred that incites hostility, discrimination and violence”, violations of “rights to non-discrimination”, as well as “violations of rights to privacy and security of person”.
“It (the India assessment) stated Meta faced criticism and potential reputational risks related to risks of hateful or discriminatory speech by end users.” Meta added. Overall, the HRIA did not cover “accusations of bias in content moderation”, the company said.
In its report, Meta said it was studying the India recommendations but did not commit to implementing them as it did with other rights assessments.
Asked about the difference, Meta Human Rights director Miranda Sissons pointed to United Nations guidelines cautioning against risks to “affected stakeholders, personnel or to legitimate requirements of commercial confidentiality”, Reuters reported.
“The format of the reporting can be influenced by a variety of factors, including security reasons,” Sissons told Reuters.
Sissons, who joined the company in 2019, said her team is now comprised of 8 people, while about 100 others work on human rights with related teams.
Former Facebook officials, who quit the company and blew the whistle on some of the company’s controversial practices and policies, have in the past released documents or information suggesting the company knew about the harms its products caused in India
-
Italy's President rejects PM Mario Draghi's resignation
Rome: Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation, in a political crisis experts warned could send the eurozone's third largest economy to snap elections. Draghi told his Cabinet he will offer his resignation on Thursday evening to the president, following the refusal of a coalition ally to support a government bill.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa quits; citizens celebrate | Top facts
After months of protest, embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa finally resigned on Thursday. The news was received with dance and celebration by the citizens as seen in some of the videos that surfaced on social media. However, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, in a special statement, has now clarified that the official announcement of Rajapaksa's resignation will happen on Friday at 7.30am. Abeywardena added that the legality of Rajapaksa's resignation email and other procedures need to be verified first before the announcement is made.
-
Sri Lanka crisis timeline: From 'emergency' in April to Rajapaksa's resignation
Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis, and on Thursday the country's president resigned from his position after arriving in Singapore, having earlier fled his country when a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence. Cabinet resigns Almost all of Sri Lanka's cabinet resigns at a late-night meeting, leaving Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda -- the prime minister -- isolated.
-
As Europe bakes in heatwave, wildfires rage from Portugal to Croatia
Wildfires raged across tinder-dry country in Portugal, Spain, France and Croatia on Thursday, burning homes and threatening livelihoods, as much of Europe baked in a heatwave that has pushed temperatures into the mid-40Cs in some parts. In Portugal's central Leiria district, tired firefighters battled to control blazes that have been fanned by strong winds. Regional authorities said more than 4,000 hectares (9,900 acres) of land had been burned.
-
Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60% in last decade
There was a particular spike from 2019 to 2020, when diseases originating in animals that later infected humans, made up half of all significant public health events in Africa, said WHO. Diseases like Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers were responsible for 70% of those outbreaks, in addition to illnesses like monkeypox, dengue, anthrax and plague.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics