This Mexican girl, 11, has higher IQ than Einstein, to receive master's degree

Adhara Pérez Sánchez, an 11-year-old girl from Mexico City, is set to achieve a remarkable feat by obtaining her Master's degree at a very young age. Adhara, who has been tested to have a higher IQ than two of the greatest physicists, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, scored an impressive 162 on her IQ test.

French magazine marie clarie reported that this Mexican girl hopes to work with the NASA one day and is currently promoting space exploration and mathematics to young students with the Mexican Space Agency. The 11-year-old has earned a degree in systems engineering from CNCI University and another in industrial engineering with a specialization in mathematics from the Technological University of Mexico.

At three, Adhara was diagnosed with autism

When Adhara Pérez Sánchez was three years old, she was diagnosed with autism, a developmental disorder that can lead to challenges in social interactions and communication.

Adhara grew up in the low-income neighbourhood of Tláhuac and was often bullied for her developmental disability.

“She was very depressed, people did not have empathy, they made fun of her,” Adhara's mother, Nayeli Sánchez, was quoted as saying by the magazine.

“She began to exclude herself, she did not want to play with her classmates, she felt strange, different. She could be at school for a while but then she couldn't, she fell asleep, she didn't want to do things anymore,” Sanchez said.

However, Adhara was resilient and persevered. She taught herself algebra and memorised the periodic table, but her mother dismissed it as "boredom."

To help her daughter cope with the bullying, Adhara's mother enrolled her in therapy and then to the Center for Attention to Talent (CEDAT), a school for gifted children. Her incredible IQ was confirmed at the school, and she finished elementary school at the age of five, followed by middle and high school in just one year.

Despite the challenges, Adhara remained determined and continues to inspire people worldwide. The University of Arizona has offered her a scholarship to study astrophysics, but it was deferred due to visa issues.

