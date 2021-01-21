IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan
world news

Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Biden issued half a dozen executive orders after his inauguration on Wednesday to reverse hardline immigration policies.
Reuters, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described Biden's bill that could open a path to citizenship for immigrants in the US as "very good".(AP)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hailed the agenda set out by his new U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, offering support for his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lift the economy and to enact migration reform.

"We agree with the agenda they presented, with what President Biden is proposing," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.

Biden issued half a dozen executive orders after his inauguration on Wednesday to reverse hardline immigration policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.

Biden also sent a bill to Congress which could open a path to citizenship for immigrants living in the United States, which Lopez Obrador described as "very good".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mexico immigration reform joe biden
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP