Mexican president vows full investigation into deadly metro crash

"A thorough investigation will be carried out ... to know the truth," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference. "From that the responsibility will be established," he added.
AFP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Workers move a train car from a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City on May 4, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday promised a full investigation involving international experts into a metro accident that left at least 23 dead in the capital.

"A thorough investigation will be carried out ... to know the truth," Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.

"From that the responsibility will be established," he added.

The left-wing populist said that the investigation was in the hands of the federal and Mexico City prosecutors.

"We cannot get into speculation, much less blame the possible perpetrators without having proof. We will have the investigation carried out soon," Lopez Obrador said.

The metro line that partially collapsed on Monday night was built while Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a close ally of Lopez Obrador, was mayor of the capital from 2006-2012.

Ebrard told the same news conference that it was "a very sad day for everyone" and said he shared the outrage and pain over the tragedy.

"For my part, I put myself at the full disposal of the authorities," he said.

"I understand that there are many motivations of a political nature," added Ebrard, considered among the possible ruling party candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

