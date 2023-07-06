On camera, 6-year-old boy plunges 40 feet after harness fails during zip-lining in Mexico

A six-year-old boy survived after falling 40 feet from a zipline following a harness fail in Mexico and the video of the incident has now gone viral. The accident took place at Fundidora Park in Monterrey last month. The child survived as bystanders rescued him from an artificial pool.

Image shows a six-year-old falling from a zipline in an amusement park in Mexico. (Twitter)

The video shows the boy sliding across the zipline along with a man. As the two near the end of the zipline, they stop moving, and the boy suddenly plummets as a woman is heard screaming.

Disclaimer: Visuals may be disturbing for some viewers.

Explaining the horrific incident, the boy's elder brother, shared a post on Facebook and blamed the “terrible training” of the staff.

"I had not had the time to first, thank God for saving my brother from this spectacular accident caused by the bad team of both staff and the zip line," Sauceda wrote, reported CBS News. As per the translation, he pointed to "terrible service, terrible installation and above all, terrible training of the staff" for the accident.

The boy's sister, Nataly Moreno, also took to Facebook and said that a tourist who was nearby jumped into the lake to save her brother. She added that because the lake was very deep, two other men, including his brother jumped into the lake to save the tourist and their brother from drowning.

"The park does not have people trained for this type of situation, none was to help get it out of the water," she said. “Terrible park, it's incredible how disastrous things can happen in the blink of an eye.”

Following the incident, Nuevo Leon's Civil Protection Agency suspended the zip lines that are part of Parque Amazonia, the privately-operated adventure park within Fundidora Park.