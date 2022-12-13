Mystery solved or not? Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 pilots wanted it to crash

After over eight years since Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, the discovery of its debris has suggested that the landing gear was down when it hit the ocean, a report claimed. The debris was found at the home of a Madagascan fisherman 25 days ago, Independent reported adding that experts said that this is the first piece of material evidence to suggest that the pilots of MH370 intended to destroy the aircraft. Malaysian Airlines flight MH370's crash in 2014 had claimed the lives of 239 passengers.

Richard Godfrey, a British engineer, and Blaine Gibson, an American NH370 wreckage hunter, claimed that the plane was deliberately crashed.

"The level of damage with fractures on all sides and the extreme force of the penetration right through the debris item lead to the conclusion that the end of the flight was in a high-speed dive designed to ensure the aircraft broke up into as many pieces as possible. The crash of MH370 was anything but a soft landing on the ocean," Richard Godfrey was quoted as saying by Independent.

The theory proposed by Richard Godfrey and Blaine Gibson is based on the four quasi-parallel gashes on the door, which they say were caused by one of the plane's two engines disintegrating on impact.

“We know from the analysis of the right outboard flap found on Kojani Island, Tanzania, that this was not an attempted ditching, where the flaps would normally be extended, because the expert analysis showed that the flaps were not extended,” the report reads.

“The realistic possibility that the landing gear was lowered shows both an active pilot and an attempt to ensure the plane sank as fast as possible after impact. The combination of the high-speed impact designed to break up the aircraft and the extended landing gear designed to sink the aircraft as fast as possible both show a clear intent to hide the evidence of the crash," it added.

