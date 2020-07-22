e-paper
Home / World News / Mike Pompeo says US hopes for quick free trade deal with UK

Mike Pompeo says US hopes for quick free trade deal with UK

“A third round (of negotiations) scheduled for later this month, a primary focus for the United States is to see that we can make progress on this,” said Mike Pompeo’s British counterpart Dominic Raab.

world Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:23 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab speak at Lancaster House in London, Britain on July 21, 2020.
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab speak at Lancaster House in London, Britain on July 21, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

The United States and Britain still have more work to do on a free trade deal, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday during a visit to London, adding that he hoped a deal could be finalised before too long.

“A third round (of negotiations) scheduled for later this month, a primary focus for the United States is to see that we can make progress on this and bring this to a closure just as quickly as possible,” he said during a brief news conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab.

“I spoke with the prime minister this morning about this, and I hope that we can get it finalised before too long,” said Pompeo.

