Military route will lead nowhere: Singapore PM on Myanmar crisis

Lee Hsien Loong said the military will have learned from the past that it was in the country's interests for it to work out an arrangement with an elected civilian government.
Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during an interview with BBC on March 2, 2021. (REUTERS )

Singapore's Prime Minister on Tuesday called for Myanmar's military to release elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow the country to move forward and said sanctions would hurt the people rather than the military.

In a transcript of an interview with the BBC, Lee Hsien Loong said the military will have learned from the past that it was in the country's interests for it to work out an arrangement with an elected civilian government, as a military route would lead nowhere.

