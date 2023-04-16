Minor among seven killed by gunmen at water park in central Mexico
AFP |
A statement from City Hall in Cortazar, the municipality where the attack took place confirmed the deaths.
Gunmen stormed a water park in central Mexico on Saturday and killed six adults and a child, unleashing panic among those present, local authorities said.
Police "arrived at the scene where they found... three dead women, three men and a seven-year-old minor, in addition to one person seriously wounded," said a statement from City Hall in Cortazar, the municipality where the attack took place.
