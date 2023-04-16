Home / World News / Minor among seven killed by gunmen at water park in central Mexico

Minor among seven killed by gunmen at water park in central Mexico

AFP |
Apr 16, 2023 08:18 AM IST

A statement from City Hall in Cortazar, the municipality where the attack took place confirmed the deaths.

Gunmen stormed a water park in central Mexico on Saturday and killed six adults and a child, unleashing panic among those present, local authorities said.

Members of the National Guard and Mexican Police.(AFP/ Representative image)
Members of the National Guard and Mexican Police.(AFP/ Representative image)

Police "arrived at the scene where they found... three dead women, three men and a seven-year-old minor, in addition to one person seriously wounded," said a statement from City Hall in Cortazar, the municipality where the attack took place.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mexico
mexico
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out