‘Misleading, incorrect’: Nepal govt rubbishes rumours on travel curbs for Indian visitors

The Nepal government on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that new travel restrictions had been imposed on Indian tourists, calling the information “entirely false, baseless and misleading.”

The Nepal’s Tourism Board said no such measures had been introduced and stressed that there had been no change to the long-standing open-border arrangements between India and Nepal.(AP)

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The clarification came amid speculation that Nepal had introduced mandatory identity cards for Indians crossing the border, capped tourist stays at 30 days and authorised vehicle confiscation in cases of overstays.

The Nepal’s Tourism Board said no such measures had been introduced and stressed that there had been no change to the long-standing open-border arrangements between India and Nepal.

“The Government of Nepal has introduced no new policy restricting the duration of stay for Indian tourists, nor has any change been made to the longstanding open-border arrangements and bilateral understandings between Nepal and India. The historic people-to-people relations, cultural ties, and tourism cooperation between the two countries remain strong and unchanged," it said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | MEA reacts to reports of Nepal’s new custom rule causing outrage at Indo-Nepal border Nepal govt's new system to ease travel for Indians {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | MEA reacts to reports of Nepal’s new custom rule causing outrage at Indo-Nepal border Nepal govt's new system to ease travel for Indians {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Nepal government also announced a new online facilitation system to ease travel for Indian tourists and other international visitors entering Nepal through land routes in private vehicles. Under the system, travellers can complete temporary entry permits and revenue payments online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Nepal government also announced a new online facilitation system to ease travel for Indian tourists and other international visitors entering Nepal through land routes in private vehicles. Under the system, travellers can complete temporary entry permits and revenue payments online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Nepal Tourism Board strongly urges media organisations, digital platforms, tourism stakeholders, and the general public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to rely only on official government sources for accurate updates regarding tourism policies and travel regulations," read the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nepal Tourism Board strongly urges media organisations, digital platforms, tourism stakeholders, and the general public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to rely only on official government sources for accurate updates regarding tourism policies and travel regulations," read the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The clarification comes amid renewed tensions between India and Nepal after Kathmandu objected to India and China facilitating the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

Nepal claimed the route passes through its territory and said it had not been consulted before the pilgrimage arrangements were finalised.

MEA's response to Nepal question

,“We are ready to talk to them," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while responding to queries regarding Nepal’s objections over the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh.

The Lipulekh dispute escalated in 2020 after Nepal released a revised political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of its territory. India strongly objected to the move, saying it was inconsistent with historical facts and bilateral understandings.

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Nepal has claimed that under the Sugauli Treaty of 1816, these three territories are integral parts of Nepal.

At the time, India firmly rejected Nepal's move and said that the Nepalese government had released a revised official map that included parts of Indian territory.

"This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the MEA had said.

Also Read | ‘Ready to talk with Nepal': India open to resolve dispute over Lipulekh Pass, maintains stance on territorial claim

MEA received invite to visit Kathmandu

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Highlighting the “multifaceted partnership” and close ties between India and Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said New Delhi had received an invitation for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Kathmandu, with dates to be finalised at the “mutual convenience” of both sides.

During the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said bilateral engagement between the two neighbours has remained active and constructive since Balen Shah assumed office as Nepal’s Prime Minister, adding that both countries are “working closely to further deepen” their partnership.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanjali Narayan ...Read More Priyanjali Narayan is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over two years of experience covering national and international news. She reports on breaking developments, writes in-depth explainers, and works on feature stories that examine the political, social, and cultural dimensions of both global and domestic affairs. Her work focuses on clarity, context, and making complex events accessible to a wide audience. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment. She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places. Read Less

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