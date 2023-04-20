Home / World News / Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2023 11:01 AM IST

Anurag Maloo: Anurag Maloo, 34, is a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan.

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing earlier this week after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive by rescuers, his brother said as per news agency PTI. Anurag Maloo remains in critical condition. "He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive," his brother Sudhir said.

"We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now," he added.

Anurag Maloo, 34, is a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan. He went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

Anurag Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents. He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra. He also became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

Thursday, April 20, 2023
